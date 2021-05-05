Naval troops successfully save distressed trawlers at sea

Earlier, at 10:00 on March 5, trawler KH 94338 TS had problems with its propellers while fishing about 120 nautical miles from Sinh Ton Island. The distressed trawler was then towed to Sinh Ton Island for repairs.
At 14:00 on March 6, trawler KH 94338 TS was successfully brought to Sinh Ton Island. After two days of repairing, the trawler was cleared to resume its normal operations and at 16:30 on March 8th.
* At 17:30 on the same day, troops in the Truong Sa archipelago, Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province, worked with Ship 745 from Fleet 129, Saigon Newport Corporation, to safely rescue trawler PY 99993 TS at sea.
Earlier, at 10:40 the same day, ship PY 99993 had problems with its pipelines while fishing about 10 nautical miles off Truong Sa Island.
Upon receiving the information, troops in the Truong Sa archipelago and Ship 745 from Fleet 129 searched for the trawler and towed it to the island for repairs.
Source: Baohaiquan
Translated by Song Anh
