National women’s team reconvene for 2021 goals

The Vietnamese women’s national football team officially reconvened at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on January 3 in preparation for their important goals in 2021. Among the total of 31 players called up for the first training camp of the year, there are eight from Vinacomin FC, 10 from Ho Chi Minh City FC, 10 from Hanoi FC and three from Phong Phu Ha Nam FC. “Together with the rejuvenation of the squad, the purpose of this gathering is to enable young players such as Chau Thi Vang and Nguyen Thi Hoa to get accustomed to the training style at the national team level. Those are very promising and talented players,” head coach Mai Duc Chung said. Head coach Mai Duc Chung speaks to the players ahead of their Sunday training session. (Photo: VFF) He stated that after three weeks of tactical, technical and fitness training, the national team will play some friendly matches with veteran teams at the end of this month. “Following the conclusion of the national championship, the players were almost completely rested, with only some maintaining slight training. Therefore, the players’ fitness has dropped quite a lot. In this gathering, we will work… Read full this story

