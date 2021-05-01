Movie star Hong Anh has made a deep impression on audiences after her new film, Cây Nước Mắt (Tears of the Rubber Trees), a new TV series aired on Ho Chi Minh City Television this week. A scene in the 35-part series Cây Nước Mắt (Tears of the Rubber Trees), a TV show featuring the lives of poor farmers living at rubber plantations owned by French firms in the 1940s. The farmers faced violence and abuse from their overseers. The series impressed viewers after it aired on Ho Chi Minh Television. — Photo courtesy of the producer The 35-part show portrays the lives of poor farmers living and working at rubber plantations owned by French firms in the 1940s. These farmers faced violence and abuse from their overseers. Anh plays Miss 50, a young mother of a four-year-old daughter, who was raped by her overseer named Buoi. Through her tragic life, the brutal colonial rulers in southern Vietnam are exposed. The actress shows the character of southerners and how they were able to fight and redirect their life after much suffering. “I loved playing in Cây Nước Mắt, a production about southern farmers who were kind and brave, and helped local villagers fight against the oppressor,” said Anh, 43, who has 25 years of experience in film. “I worked with young actors and improved during the shoot. I hope my fans will see this improvement after watching the… Read full this story

Movie star Hong Anh plays leading role in TV series about farmers in the 1940s have 343 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.