Month-long photography event begins

HÀ NỘI — A month-long photography event themed "Photo Hanoi '21", is taking place in the capital city to honour local and foreign photographers.
The event initiated by the French Institute in Hà Nội-L’Espace will attract 30 photographers, visual and creative artists from Việt Nam and abroad.
They include Lâm Đức Hiền and Prune Phi, Vietnamese French photographers; Philippe Marinig, Joseph Gobin and Fabien Jacob of France; Nic Shonfeld of the UK; Roselena Ramistella of Italy; Elodie Ledure of Belgium and many others from Việt Nam such as Duy Phương, Yến Dương, Trần Lê Quỳnh Anh, Nguyễn thế Sơn, Phạm Tuấn Ngọc and Hai LeCao.
Various cultural activities, exhibitions, forums, talk shows and exchanges on photography are being held between May 1 and June 12 across the capital city, promising to bring many experiences to photographic art lovers and photographers.
Six exhibitions are set to be held, including Mê Kông – Chuyện Đôi Bờ ( Mekong- Stories by the Two Sides) of Lâm Đức Hiền, Khoảnh Khắc Bí Mật của Maiko (Secret Moments of Maikos) of Philippe Marining, Đã Tới Lúc Thắp Sáng Lại Những Vì Sao ( Time Has Come to Rekindle the Stars) of Punk Dragon.
The cultural activities are suitable for audiences of all ages and admission is free.
Through the photos and activities, Photo Hanoi '21 will tell stories as well as express diverse perspectives and approaches to the multi-coloured world prism of domestic and international photographers.
Derived from the belief that photography is for everyone, activities during the programme are aimed at audiences of all ages, genders and professional levels. — VNS
- A long road to the Masters from Tony Finau’s ‘humble beginnings’ in Salt Lake City
- Mini Countryman Cooper D All4 (2011) long-term test review
- Radical SR1 (2016) long-term test review
- Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4: long-term test review (2015)
- European Tour PGA Championship: Players to Watch
- The Equestrian Coach Who Minted Olympians, and Left a Trail of Child Molestation
- 33 Days Later, the Yankees Lose a Game That Was Halted by Rain
- As Tennis Tries to Thin Its Pro Ranks, the College Game May Suffer
- Tommy Fleetwood Overcame the ‘Yips.’ Now, He Wants a European Tour PGA Championship Title.
- Sports stadiums Help Lead the Way Toward Greener Architecture
- K-State Q&A: Bill Snyder, Bruce Weber, Big 12 towns in the summer and Star Wars
- Ben McLachlan Rises in Doubles, but a Regular Partner Would Be Nice
Month-long photography event begins have 460 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.