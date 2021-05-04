Military units asked to raise effectiveness in task performance

Reports delivered at the event briefed those in attendance on the implementation of political tasks, activities in celebration of the holidays, and COVID-19 prevention and control by agencies and units. Participants also proposed measures to raise the effectiveness of task performance amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concluding the event, General Can praised agencies and units for their outcomes in carrying out political tasks and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and asked them to closely follow situational developments and take drastic measures to augment the quality of political work and effectively prevent COVID-19.

Can emphasized that units throughout the military should foster information dissemination related to COVID-19 and strictly carry out directives on the pandemic prevention and control issued by the Government, the Ministry of National Defense, the General Department of Politics, and the Defense Ministry's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. They should require their troops, who have returned to their units after holidays, to make heath declaration and postpone unnecessary meetings, contributing to protecting their troops from SARS-CoV-2.

Defense agencies and military units should actively cooperate to make thorough preparations for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and people's councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, Can added.

Translated by Tran Hoai