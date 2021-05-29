Military school holds 2021 English Olympiad

After two days, the jury selected the four best teams from 88 contestants to compete in the final.
In the final round, the teams competed in two categories including theory and practice.
In the theory event, the candidates competed in four English skills, namely listening, speaking, reading and writing, equivalent to level 3/6 (according to the foreign language competency framework for Vietnam or B1 level according to the European Framework of Reference).
In the practice event, they showed their knowledge of politics, culture, society, history, and discussed youth's responsibility to the military in the construction and defense cause of the Fatherland.
Concluding the contest, the organizing panel presented the first prize to Battalion 3's team, second prize to Battalion 13's team, and two third prizes to Battalion 6's and Division No.7's teams. In addition, Division No.7's team also received the "Impressive greetings" and "Best eloquence" awards.
Moreover, certificates of merit were also handed over to 10 contestants with outstanding performances during the contest.
This year's event aimed to promote foreign language teaching and learning in the school while searching for individuals for the third military-wide English Olympics Contest in 2021.
Translated by Minh Anh
