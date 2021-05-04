Massage therapist in Đà Nẵng’s Phú An Hotel tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

ĐÀ NẴNG — A massage therapist working at a hotel in Đà Nẵng is the latest person to test positive for COVID-19.
The woman works at Phú An Hotel in Hải Châu District, the same place as a man who was also confirmed positive on Tuesday.
The therapist has been taken to Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital. Authorities are tracing people who had close contact with her.
Meanwhile, in southern province of An Giang, a Vietnamese couple who entered Việt Nam from Cambodia have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the province's An Phú District Healthcare centre, the couple have lived in Phnom Penh for the last three years.
After developing a fever, the woman tried to return to Việt Nam for treatment, but did not enter through the correct channels.
Both her and her husband were taken to An Giang General Hospital and have both tested positive. They couple are now being treated for the virus. VNS
