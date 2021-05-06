Talk Vietnam

All About The Vietnam

by en.qdnd.vn Leave a Comment

Kim Chung facility of national tropical diseases hospital under lockdown

After a doctor of the hospital was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on May 4, the hospital immediately collected samples of staff members and patients in certain departments for testing, some of which turned out positive.  The hospital suspected that it is a cluster of infections from an inpatient treatment area.

During the lockdown period, the hospital will only admit new COVID-19 patients for treatment.

The Health Ministry instructed that only severe cases of COVID-19 should be moved to the Kim Chung facility, while patients who had received treatment at the facility within the past 14 days must be traced and put under quarantine.

Source: VNA

Kim Chung facility of national tropical diseases hospital under lockdown have 224 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.