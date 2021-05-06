Kim Chung facility of national tropical diseases hospital under lockdown

After a doctor of the hospital was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on May 4, the hospital immediately collected samples of staff members and patients in certain departments for testing, some of which turned out positive. The hospital suspected that it is a cluster of infections from an inpatient treatment area.
During the lockdown period, the hospital will only admit new COVID-19 patients for treatment.
The Health Ministry instructed that only severe cases of COVID-19 should be moved to the Kim Chung facility, while patients who had received treatment at the facility within the past 14 days must be traced and put under quarantine.
Source: VNA
