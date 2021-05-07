Inflation fears begin as economy recovers

Customers shop at a supermarket in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The cost of raw materials used in many industries have risen sharply in the last few months, putting pressure on the prices of many essential goods.

Instant noodles, seasoning, cooking oil, and others have seen prices increase by 7 -10 per cent since the end of 2020.

The price of meat and poultry has increased by 10 -15 per cent.

Nguyễn Thị Trâm, a pig farmer in Đồng Nai Province's Thống Nhất District, said the price of a 25kg bag of bran has increased from VNĐ245,000 in October last year to VNĐ295,000 now.

Prices of raw materials used to make feed, such as corn, rice bran and fish flour, are also rising.

But farmers cannot hike poultry price since they have to compete with cheap imported products.

Globally, the prices of raw materials and fuels are expected to rise again as COVID is gradually controlled, vaccination is done on a large scale and production and trade recover.

Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Tuyến of the Academy of Finance predicted the consumer price index (CPI) to rise more than last year but remain below 4 per cent for the year, the target set by the National Assembly.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Ministry of Finance's price management department, warned there would be pressure on prices this year because of the rise in fuel prices.

But a spokesperson for a large supermarket chain in HCM City said the price of each item would be carefully considered before any increase is made, and essential goods are not expected to be affected much in general. — VNS