Indian expats, Vietnamese friends support India’s Covid-19 fight

INCHAM Chairman Manoj Barthwal said the gesture was a "display of concern and friendship for fellow Indians suffering from COVID-19."
Besides INCHAM, many Vietnamese individuals and organizations have also contributed to secure these supplies for India.
Several days earlier, the Buddhist Sangha in Vietnam contributed oxygen concentrators to the people and country of India.
India has been suffering a severe shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and other materials in major hotspots as it battles a second Covid-19 wave.
The Indian naval ship docked in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24 to receive the relief materials from Vietnam, which included ventilators, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The relief items are expected to reach India in 7-10 days.
"We hope that this will turn out to be a timely help for needy people in India," Barthwal said.
My Phung
