Health authorities reported youngest COVID-19 related death in Việt Nam’s fourth wave

Doctors in full protective suits at Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Health authorities on Friday confirmed the death from COVID-19 of a 22-year-old woman from the northern province of Phú Thọ, the youngest victim in the fourth wave of infections and the 47th since the pandemic began earlier last year.

The woman was diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder in March 2021, and she had been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Hà Nội.

On April 24, her blood sample was found to be infected with E.Coli bacteria and Candida tropicalis. She was then given combination antibiotic therapy but the condition did not improve and she suffered from continuous fever.

On April 29, she was transferred to the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, with diagnosis of a fungal infection in patient with bone marrow disorder.

The patient tested positive for coronavirus on May 5, 2021, during the hospital-wide testing after a cluster of COVID-19 infections were detected here a day earlier, resulting in the lockdown of the hospital.

The patient was then treated with antibiotics and antifungal medicine, put on mechanical ventilation, given blood transfusion, and intravenous nutrition. However, the patient responded poorly to treatment, and her condition gradually worsened.

She suffered from a septic shock and passed away at 9:49pm on May 27, 2021.

The cause of the death was registered as septic shock and bacteraemia in patient with bone marrow disorder and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The fourth wave of coronavirus hitting Việt Nam since April 27, 2021, had also witnessed another young death, a 38-year-old female worker in hot spot Bắc Giang Province who had no underlying health conditions. — VNS