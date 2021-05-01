HCMC launches motorcycle emission control project

Efforts to reduce pollution At a recent meeting of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front seeking public feedback on the draft project, Deputy Chairman Tran Huu Phuoc said exhaust fumes are one of the major causes of air pollution in Ho Chi Minh City, making inspection of motorcycle exhaust emissions necessary. The project is based on the findings of an evaluation conducted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers and the Institute of Transport Science and Technology. Associate Professor Pham Xuan Mai from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology said the evaluation only tested 10,682 motorcycles, a number that was too low and thus not reliable. To increase the reliability of the project, some 5-10 percent of total vehicles should be checked, he said. The pilot will be launched in 2021, with the building of 88 inspection centers and the issuance of regulations to test vehicles. The 2022-2023 period will focus on completing policies, assessing all vehicles for database and collecting the yearly fee of VND50,000 per vehicle. The poor and near poor might be exempt from the test fee. Different districts will have different… Read full this story

