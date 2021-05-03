HCMC, Hanoi to suspend entertainment, street food services to ward off coronavirus

In HCMC, the businesses have been ordered closed from 6 p.m. Monday, said Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Sporting events and non-urgent meetings and conferences would also be suspended, he said. If they are conducted within this week, the number of attendees must be limited, he added.

Religious institutions would also have to limit the number of participants for their events, he said.

Phong said people would return to HCMC following the 4-day holiday ending Monday in large numbers, so control must be tighter than ever.

Previously, the southern metropolis had suspended all its bars, dance clubs and karaoke parlors starting April 30, the first day of the four-day Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday, amid recent coronavirus outbreaks recorded in the country since last Thursday.

Phong noted several facilities in the city have neglected coronavirus prevention measures like mask wearing or keeping a safe distance. The Dam Sen water park in District 11 has had to suspend operations for a week starting Monday due to its negligence, he added.

Also Monday, Hanoi would suspend street food vendors and cafes starting 5 p.m. until further notice, said chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh. Religious institutions and historical sites would follow suit, he added.

For restaurants and cafes housed indoors, disinfection must be ensured and customers must either stay at least a meter apart or have screens between them. Takeaways are encouraged, he said.

Businesses that fail to adhere to coronavirus prevention protocols would be forced to cease operations, he stressed.

Vietnam has recorded 24 new cases since April 29 located in Hanoi, HCMC, northern Ha Nam, Hung Yen and Vinh Phuc provinces, following over a month with no community transmissions.

The country’s total coronavirus tally stands at 2,962, with 35 deaths.