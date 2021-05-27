HCMC calls on citizens to join hands with authorities in fighting Covid-19

At the online conference held by the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on May 27 (Photo: SGGP)
He was speaking at the online conference, held by the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and chaired by Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on May 27, with the participation of Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.
At the conference, HCMC's authorities decided to close hotels, restaurants, street eateries, sidewalk iced tea shops and cafes as well as barbershops and beauty salons.
Hotels are allowed to only serve food and beverages for guests who are staying in the accomodation facilities while street food stores must move to mobile ordering and takeaway only.
The municipal government also set a restriction on religious mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) reported that as of May 27 afternoon, the city’s health sector recorded 36 suspected cases of Covid-19 linked to the religious mission in Go Vap District.
Regarding to the outbreak in a religious mission in Go Vap District, City's chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong asked Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city to strengthen contact tracing to quickly identify persons who become F1 and F2 cases; tighten control and prevention works at workplaces, religious sites and missions, apartment and office buildings and make a list of people who come these places everyday; and implement large-scale testing in affected areas in the city.
He noted that the local authorities of districts and Thu Duc City have to plan 24/7 shift schedules while the city's Command Center of the Covid-19 Prevention and Control must operate 24 hours a day.
Besides, departments, units, organizations and districts have to set up Covid-19 safety teams and strengthen community-based Covid-19 prevention teams at all levels.
Heads of localities, departments, agencies, units and organizations have to take responsibility in front of the municipal People's Committee for their subjectivity that can cause the epidemic break out.
The Department of Home Affairs has been asked to cooperate with the Department of Health to randomly inspect the epidemic prevention and control works at departments and offices in the city.
Chairman Phong ordered the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases to quickly evolve DNA sequencing in new cases of Covid-19 linked to a religious mission in Go Vap District.
Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
Additionally, the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks have to set up temporary isolated rooms and separate guest places. The working hours should be didvided into several flexible shifts while the lunch time should be arranged in different times. Seats should be arranged so that employees can socially distance.
Speaking at the virtual conference, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen required the entire government and political system of the city to put the major mission of pandemic prevention first.
He wanted all citizens to stay alert, need to calm down to support and join hands with the functional forces in fighting against the pandemic.
The City's Party Chief delegated quanrantine facilities and field hospitals to be ready to respond to the large outbreaks, connect with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control for guidances.
Regarding a coronavirus cluster linked to cargo ship, Ashico Victoria registered in Panama that is docking at the Buoy No.0 on the Vung Tau fairway, he asked the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee to delegate functional units to isolate the vessel to prevent the spread of virus.
The ship departed from Kakinada port in India and arrived in HCMC on May 26. It docked at the Buoy No.0 out of the Sai Gon Port. Nine among 17 Vietnamese crew members were confirmed positive for Covid-19 on the same day, according to Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Tan Binh.
Additionally, at least 25 people linked to a religious mission in HCMC's Go Vap District, have tested positive for the coronavirus, he added.
By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh
- Chinese company asks Pakistan to join hands for initiating COVID-19 vaccine trails
- Ill-Fated Cruise Liner Leaves Australia as Authorities Probe COVID-19 Infections
- Vietnam offers 100,000 masks to Sweden to help fight COVID-19
- Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
- Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder Offer Hope at Event Fighting COVID-19
- Chloroquine May Fight Covid-19—and Silicon Valley’s Into It
- Vietnam attends teleconference on parliamentary role in fighting COVID-19
- Japanese ventilators handed over to help fight COVID-19
- Video: National anthem in Spanish pays tribute to Hispanic workers fighting COVID-19
- GeM adds 146 categories of medical products, 8 services to help govt fight COVID-19
- What roles did sharing economy play in fighting COVID-19？
- Sanofi, GSK partner in vaccine collaboration to fight COVID-19
HCMC calls on citizens to join hands with authorities in fighting Covid-19 have 812 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at May 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.