HCM City set to become smart metropolis

During a seminar on May 5 to discuss the city's development orientations during 2021-2030 and vision to 2045, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that despite COVID-19 last year the city's economy still grew 1.39% with local budget revenue standing at more than VND371 trillion (US$16.1 billion), contributing more than 25% of the State budget.

To turn HCM City into a smart city, Associate Professor Tran Mai Uoc from the Banking University of HCM City called for priority to be given to partnerships between the State, businesses, and scientists as well as upholding the role of the people.