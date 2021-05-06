During a seminar on May 5 to discuss the city's development orientations during 2021-2030 and vision to 2045, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that despite COVID-19 last year the city's economy still grew 1.39% with local budget revenue standing at more than VND371 trillion (US$16.1 billion), contributing more than 25% of the State budget.
To turn HCM City into a smart city, Associate Professor Tran Mai Uoc from the Banking University of HCM City called for priority to be given to partnerships between the State, businesses, and scientists as well as upholding the role of the people.
- HCM City sets up traffic control stations
- HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
- Forty agricultural firms established in HCM City in Jan-Mar
- HCM City’s District 9 hospital to be used for COVID-19 treatment
- HCM City suspends all bus routes
- Hanoi and HCM City may be locked down
- HCM City to temporarily stop all bus routes
- HCM City opens COVID-19 hotlines
- HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
- Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
- HCM City Museum of History offers more than 40,000 artifacts
- HCM City to merge 3 eastern districts to create innovation city
HCM City set to become smart metropolis have 199 words, post on vov.vn at May 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.