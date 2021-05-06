HCM City raises COVID-19 alert

HCM CITY — The HCM City chief has said authorities must tighten measures to prevent a new COVID-19 outbreak.
Speaking at a meeting on May 5, Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong said there is a very high threat of local transmission as people illegally enter the country and people enter the city from COVID-19 affected areas within the country.
Phong, who is also head of the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, told leaders of all districts and Thủ Đức City and departments to flag the highest alert for COVID-19 spread.
Districts need to have at least 100 beds each, and Thủ Đức City at least 300, for people suspected to be infected and quarantined, he said.
Businesses must comply with the health ministry's 5K message – facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering, and health declaration – he said.
They would be closed and fined if found to ignore preventive measures, he warned.
Events involving large gatherings are prohibited, he added.
Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, director of the Department of Health, said mandatory centralised quarantine requirements have been stepped up for people entering the country and the city from COVID-19 affected areas within the country and those who came into contact with COVID patients.
Four nCoV tests would be done on people in quarantine instead of three, he said.
"This will ensures early detection of positive results and prevent transmission within quarantine facilities."
On April 29 a 28-year-old man who travelled to the city from Hà Nam Province was diagnosed with COVID-19. — VNS
