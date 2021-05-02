HCM City lures $1.14 billion  in FDI in four months

HCM City reported a foreign direct investment (FDI) influx of $1.14 billion in the first four months this year. — FDI-Vietnam.com
HCM CITY – HCM City reported a foreign direct investment (FDI) influx of USD1.14 billion in the first four months of 2021, a year-on-year decline of 12.92 per cent.
Approximately $360 million was channelled into 100 new projects, primarily in commerce ($225.1 million ) and real estate ($125.8 million).
Meanwhile, $403 million was added to 30 existing projects and another $377.6 million was used for capital contribution and share purchases in a total 547 transactions.
Foreign investors pumped most of the capital in processing and manufacturing with $322 million, making up 28.2 per cent, followed by commerce with $321.2 million, real estate ($196.3 million), science and technology activities ($175.4 million), and education-training ($30.3 million).
Among 55 countries and territories investing in the city during the period, Japan took the lead with $494.4 million, Singapore second with $281.6 million, and the Republic of Korea was third with $97.7 million.
Hứa Quốc Hưng, head of the management board of industrial and export processing zones of HCM City, said the southern hub's processing and industrial zones had lured $237 million as of late April, an increase of 26 per cent against the same period last year.
The municipal People's Committee has devised a plan to meet with FDI businesses in a bid to improve investment climate and support the firms, as well as introduce major projects and the city's investment plans for the next five years. – VNS
- Viet Nam’s FDI tops $24.35b in 8 months
- Hong Kong the biggest foreign investor in Viet Nam in first 7 months
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 22 (Updated hourly)
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEB. 27
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEB. 28
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 15
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 4
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 5
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 9
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 11
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 12
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 13
HCM City lures $1.14 billion in FDI in four months have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.