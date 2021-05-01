Hanoi puts electronic ID card into use

The card, which is designed to be encrypted, will store facial recognition features, fingerprints, and anthropometry. Hanoi police has set up mobile teams to issue chip-based identity cards for local residents throughout the city. The citizens eligible to be granted chip-based identity cards are those who are 14 years of age or older and have never been issued an identification card, or people whose identity card is damaged, lost, or expired. Hanoi police encourage these cases to replace their identity documents with a chip card. First people apply for chip-based identity cards at the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under Hanoi police on December 31 morning. Photo: Kinhtedothi.vn It is estimated that by July 1, 2021, some 2.5 million people will be issued chip-based identity cards. Old ID cards without chip are still valid until expiration or anyone wishing to replace their ID cards with chip-based one will be able to do so after June 30, 2021. Colonel Nguyen Hong Ky, deputy director of Hanoi police, said that the introduction of more secure chip-based ID cards which are able to store more information would accelerate the administrative reform and the application of e-government. The chip-based identity card is… Read full this story

