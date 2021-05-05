Hanoi closes cinemas, spas, massage parlours from May 5

At a meeting of the city's steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on May 4, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung emphasized the need for stronger and quicker actions to contain the pandemic.
The committee also asked the transport sector to impose distancing on public transport means, limiting the number of passengers on each vehicle at 50 percent of total seats at most.
It was reported at the meeting that five locally-transmitted cases had been detected in Hanoi since April 29. In addition, three Hanoi residents who contracted the coronavirus at a karaoke bar in Vinh Phuc province were counted among cases of Vinh Phuc.
Director of the municipal Health Department Tran Thi Nhi Ha also provided details related to the latest local case in the city, who is a doctor at a centrally-run hospital.
The health sector in Hanoi has collected 2,427 samples for testing, with 204 samples turning out negative so far.
Screening testing will be conducted on those who show such symptoms as coughing, fever breathing difficulties, and those who are in high-risk groups.
The municipal police instructed local units to keep close monitoring to timely detect and handle foreigners who enter Vietnam illegally as well as those who accommodate them.
