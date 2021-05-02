Hà Nam confirms two more community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning

Quan Nhân Hamlet in Đạo Lý Commune, Hà Nam is disinfected after domestic cases of COVID-19 were detected. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NAM — Two women in Chân Lý and Bắc Lý communes, northern province of Hà Nam tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the provincial Department of Health confirmed.

Both had close contact with patients confirmed earlier living in Quan Nhân Hamlet, Đạo Lý Commune, Lý Nhân District.

As of Sunday morning, the COVID-19 cluster in Hà Nam Province recorded 12 domestic cases.

The infection started after a man returned to the area after completing 14-day quarantine. He tested negative three times before leaving the quarantine site then tested positive some days later. — VNS