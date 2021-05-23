chef Lê Đức Hải

Ingredients:

– Dried squid: 1 (about 200gr)

– Green papaya: 1 (500gr)

– Carrot: 1 (100gr)

– Basil: 20gr

– Lime: 1 (30gr)

– Chilli: 10gr

– Garlic: 30gr

– Roasted peanut: 100gr

– Sugar, pepper, vinegar, fish sauce, cooking oil and broth mix

Green papaya salad with dried squid

How to make the dish:

Grill the dried squid over rubbing alcohol then smash it well so it is softer before tearing it into threads.

Peel the covers of papaya and carrot before grating them into threads and mixing them with ½ tsp salt and vinegar.

Mix the above-mentioned ingredients with sugar, fish sauce, cooking oil, broth mix, minced garlic, lime juice, chilli and pepper and top it with dried squid threads, basil and roasted peanut.

Completed dish requirement:

The green papaya salad should be crispy while the squid is fragrant with its own aromatic flavour in addition to the buttery taste of the roasted peanut pieces.

The dish is best with a cup of wine or beer and it is one of the main dishes for big parties such as weddings or Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

