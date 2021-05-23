Ingredients:
– Dried squid: 1 (about 200gr)
– Green papaya: 1 (500gr)
– Carrot: 1 (100gr)
– Basil: 20gr
– Lime: 1 (30gr)
– Chilli: 10gr
– Garlic: 30gr
– Roasted peanut: 100gr
– Sugar, pepper, vinegar, fish sauce, cooking oil and broth mix
How to make the dish:
Grill the dried squid over rubbing alcohol then smash it well so it is softer before tearing it into threads.
Peel the covers of papaya and carrot before grating them into threads and mixing them with ½ tsp salt and vinegar.
Mix the above-mentioned ingredients with sugar, fish sauce, cooking oil, broth mix, minced garlic, lime juice, chilli and pepper and top it with dried squid threads, basil and roasted peanut.
Completed dish requirement:
The green papaya salad should be crispy while the squid is fragrant with its own aromatic flavour in addition to the buttery taste of the roasted peanut pieces.
The dish is best with a cup of wine or beer and it is one of the main dishes for big parties such as weddings or Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.
You can enjoy the dish at Ngon Garden Restaurant at 70 Nguyễn Du, one of the most beautiful streets in Hà Nội. VNS
- Fishing report for week of May 30-June 5
- Fishing report for week of Aug. 1-7
- Fishing report for week of July 18-24
- Dash to the desert adventure drive part 1: CAR+ archive, June 1978
- Fishing report for week of Aug. 8-14
- FMIA: Smile, Jimmy! Garoppolo in Picture Perfect Situation As a QB
- Behind The Scenes: General Motors Production Build Center – Building the LS9 Engine
- Dash to the desert adventure drive part 2: CAR+ archive, July 1978
- Roaming with Buffalo in a 2017 Audi A4 Allroad
- National Nacho Day at Nacho Daddy
- When Spanish Names (Don't) Flummox English-Speaking Baseball Announcers
- 2014 Automobile Magazine All-Stars Road Trip
Green papaya salad with dried squid have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.