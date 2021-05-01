Enduring the hardest-ever period, international investors in Vietnam have been heading to technology-driven new business models during 2020 in a bid to weather the storm of COVID-19, expecting brighter prospects in the new year on the back of new motivations and plans. National strategies on digital advancement are providing the motivation for tech-related development across the country,. Rather than manufacturing or real estate, technology-backed models have become the kings of interest among businesses and investors in different sectors over the year, ranging from e-commerce and education to healthcare and banking. Gomi, a South Korean-run technology startup founded in Vietnam in recent months, is becoming popular in a country home to thousands of South Korean fashion lovers, and where spending on fashion is still high despite the global health crisis. That is the analysis of Hong Sun, vice chairman of the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam, which represents about 7,000 South Korean enterprises here. Sun added that COVID-19 has been preventing businesses from direct meetings, so instead they have been hosting online conferences and discussions, with the trend prompting new online-based business approaches. “Investing in technology startups has become a new business model among South Korean investors in Vietnam. In… Read full this story

Global models seep into tech scene have 299 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.