The two localities share border with Cambodia, the neighboring country now witnessing complicated developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the local authorities have taken specific measures to fight the disease and prevent illegal border crossings.
Currently, the local forces have established six concentrated quarantine zones with 2,500 beds and 85 checkpoints along the border line. They are building a field hospital capable of receiving and treating over 300 patients.
Speaking at the event, General Nam spoke highly of the local authorities' efforts in pandemic prevention and control over the past time.
Also, he urged them to continue disseminating information to raise people's awareness of the pandemic prevention and control, strictly manage the border, and draw up a training plan to enhance combat readiness, contributing to meeting their task requirements in any circumstances.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- HCM City to enhance tobacco harm control
- US deploying more troops around Syria oil fields after killing of Isis leader
- CPS Delays Decision on Canceling Classes as CTU Leaders Meet
- California Tries New Tack on Gun Violence: Ammunition Control
- Edited Transcript of CHKP earnings conference call or presentation 28-Oct-19 12:30pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of CGNX earnings conference call or presentation 28-Oct-19 9:00pm GMT
- Kids are going through trauma. Staff are getting assaulted. ‘We are all in the trenches together’
- Mechanisms needed to prevent corruption: Deputy PM
- New England newspaper owner fights to save local journalism
- Teachers to be helped to job share to prevent classroom exodus
- One in five beauty clinics are UNSAFE and let untrained staff perform breast enlargements, nose jobs and facelifts on vulnerable patients while using out-of-date medicine, watchdog finds
- The Biggest Challenge for District Leaders? Finding and Keeping Good Teachers
General Staff leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Southwestern localities have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.