Frontline workers get exhausted from sweltering weather

- Bắc Giang sees highest daily cases amid COVID-19 fourth wave
- City-wide lockdown not yet on the table: Hà Nội leader
- More than 300 Bắc Giang workers positive for SARS-CoV-2
- Hà Nội takes tough stance to stop the spread of COVID-19
- Việt Nam reports 187 new cases on Monday, bringing national tally to 5,404
Exhausted, working in sweltering conditions, some even fainting because over the pressure, but still determined to serve the nation. Here are some of the country's unsung heroes photographed as take they take a breather from working around the clock on the frontline to keep Việt Nam safe. — VNS
