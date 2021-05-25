Talk Vietnam

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Frontline workers get exhausted from sweltering weather

Exhausted, working in sweltering conditions, some even fainting because over the pressure, but still determined to serve the nation. Here are some of the country's unsung heroes photographed as take they take a breather from working around the clock on the frontline to keep Việt Nam safe. — VNS

