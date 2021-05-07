Five children among eight casualties in HCM City fire

HCM CITY — Eight people, including five children, died from smoke inhalation during a fire in HCM City late on Friday afternoon.
The blaze started in a two-storey house in a small alley on Lạc Long Quân Road, District 11, at about 5pm.
The building, reportedly both a candle shop and a private teaching centre, had only one main entrance, and its location in the alley made it difficult for firefighters to access and prevent the fire from spreading.
The casualties were identified as Hồ Đình Thắng, 45-year-old man, owner of the house; five children – Hồ Đình Nam, nine years old, Lê Kim Tuyến, 18, Lê Ngân Tuyến, 13, Lê Tân Tuyến, nine, and Nguyễn Tấn Đạt, 15; and their female teacher (name not yet known).
The eighth casualty has not yet been identified.
A witness in the neighbourhood said they saw people waving hands to ask for help but the fire was too intense to get inside.
The fire was put out at 6:12pm.
The site has been sealed off to investigate the cause of the fire. — VNS
