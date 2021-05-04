First ship of CES service route docks at New Port-Cai Mep Thi Vai Port

The CES service line connects Cai Mep and other ports along the Asia-Europe trade line. This new service line aims to meet freighter demands of Asian and European markets.
At the ceremony, Colonel Bui Van Quy, Deputy General Director of Sai Gon New Port Corporation, highly praised the support and cooperation from China United Line (CU Lines) which operates the container ship.
He stressed that the CES service line will contribute to the successful realization of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement and development of the corporation's ports in general and Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai port in particular.
In his speech, Daniel Tang, General Director of CU Lines in Vietnam, emphasized that Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai port was the first choice when the company started operating the line in Vietnam.
He expressed his belief in the port's service quality, synchronous solutions and comprehensive connection, saying that it will bring the highest added value to the company's important customers.
The reception of REN JIAN 25 once again confirmed Sai Gon New Port Corporation's prestige and capacity to invest in container ports.
Translated by Mai Huong
- Titanic II to Set Sail 110 Years After The Disaster and Will Retrace Ship's Original Route
- Cruise Ship Docks in Connecticut: First in Four Years
- Cruise Ship Rescues 111 Migrants Off Greece
- World View: Ukraine Seizes Russian Ship in Sea of Azov in Retaliation for Kerch Strait Blockade
- Report: U.S. Navy Could Stop Docking in Israeli Port After Chinese Takeover
- Fourth and Final Crewman Pulled Alive From Capsized Ship
- Just Look How Freaking Thin LG's New OLED TVs Are
- World View: Kazakhstan to Permit America to Use Caspian Ports to Supply Military in Afghanistan
- ‘The Central Port Authorities Act’ 2016’ to replace the ‘Major Port Trust Act, 1963’
- Ship in Record Cocaine Bust Seized, Anchored in Delaware Bay
- New EU Sanctions Target Crimea and Sevastopol
- Portsmouth council set to approve £15m for loss-making shipping firm MMD
First ship of CES service route docks at New Port-Cai Mep Thi Vai Port have 316 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.