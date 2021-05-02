Field hospital for Covid-19 patients set up in Ha Nam

A field hospital for Covid-19 patients is being set up in the northern province of Ha Nam as the province has reported some virus transmission cases in the community.
A field hospital for Covid-19 patients is being set up at Bach Mai Hospital in Ha Nam Province
The field hospital with between 300-500 beds is being set up at the Bach Mai Hospital in Phu Ly City to support virus testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients in the area, said the hospital vice director, Dao Xuan Co.
Doctor Co said that the hospital will be equipped with high-tech devices including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for Covid-19 patients.
Dtinews
