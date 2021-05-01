Documentaries on national seas and islands to be aired

PANO – Ho Chi Minh Television on June 18 th held a press conference to introduce a documentary series on the Vietnamese seas and islands.

At the press conference.

Titled "Vietnam's seas and islands, the long-standing sovereignty throughout the history," the series was produced by historians, East Sea researchers and the central and local press agencies.

The 5-episode series will be aired on HTV9 channel at 9pm everyday from June 20 th to 23 rd 2015.

According to Mr. Nguyen Quy Hoa, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Television, the documentaries introduce the establishment of sovereignty over the seas and islands in the East Sea via historical evidence.

To complete the series, the film makers traveled to 9 countries over the world to find objective evidence and interview researchers, lawyers, etc., confirming the sovereignty of Vietnam over the Paracel and Spratly islands in the East Sea.

At the press conference, Doctor Nguyen Nha, one of the advisors of the film project, spoke highly of the efforts and determination of the film crew during the production process and hoped that the series would be widely introduced to both domestic and international audiences.

Translated by Huu Duong