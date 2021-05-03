Doctor in northern province contracts novel coronavirus

The person is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and samples were taken for a second test.

The Phuc Yen Regional General Hospital, where the doctor works for, has ceased all medical care for quarantine purposes and would be isolated from Monday to May 16.

Currently, about 1,500 patients at the hospital are not allowed out, with Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital set to assist in treating prospective patients.

Phuc Yen People’s Committee Chairman Phan Tien Dung said 60 F1 cases related to Sunny Dong Son are currently being quarantined at the hospital.

Six Covid-19 patients are female staff of Sunny Dong Son bar in Phuc Yen Town of northern Vinh Phuc Province. They came in close contact with five Chinese experts of Trung Bac A Minerals JSC, four of whom were confirmed positive for the coronavirus after returning to China.

After over a month without community transmissions, Vietnam has recorded 24 new cases since April 29 located in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, northern Ha Nam, Hung Yen and Vinh Phuc provinces.

Vietnam’s total coronavirus tally stands at 2,962, with 35 deaths.