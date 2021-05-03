ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City confirmed one community COVID-19 patient on Monday evening, a spa ticket salesman at a hotel in Hải Châu District.
The 28-year-old man, who comes from the neighbouring Quảng Nam Province's Hội An Town, started to work at the hotel on April 28. He often worked night shifts from 7pm to 4am.
He started to have a fever on Sunday and went to Hoàn Mỹ Hospital in Đà Nẵng for a health check-up. He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Monday and is being treated at the Lung Hospital of Đà Nẵng.
He visited various places in Hội An and Đà Nẵng before being tested.
Hoàn Mỹ Hospital has been locked down.
On Monday evening, the People's Committee of Đà Nẵng proposed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and relevant ministries allow Đà Nẵng to temporarily stop receiving flights repatriating Vietnamese nationals from abroad. — VNS
- BR Exclusive: Crisis communication management still in its infancy in Romania
- Pete Hamill on Jimmy Breslin and the heralded world of beat reporters
- Edited Transcript of AEHR earnings conference call or presentation 3-Oct-19 9:00pm GMT
- Guam ranks among worst in the nation for chlamydia cases
- Five Star Beef notified of 44 suspected cases of Mycoplasma bovis on feedlot
- Taiwan issues travel alert after case of Zika imported into country
- Edited Transcript of BA earnings conference call or presentation 24-Jul-19 2:30pm GMT
- ASTCA 3rd Quarter Performance Report: Cash flow a challenge
- Edited Transcript of AGR earnings conference call or presentation 24-Jul-19 2:00pm GMT
- Could fight footage lead to case being dropped?
- Justice Torres denies conflict in Mark Torre Jr. appeal case
- 19 island residents continue to live in Astumbo shelter post-typhoon
Đà Nẵng reports one community transmitted COVID-19 case have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.