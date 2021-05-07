Chemical troops disinfect pandemic-hit areas

Particularly, chemical troops disinfected around 150,000sq.m in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung commune of Hanoi's Dong Anh district. The participating troops strictly observed COVID-19 prevention and control regulations while spraying disinfectant in the area.
On the same day, 50 troops from Chemical Battalion 78 and Protective Medicine Team from the Staff Agency and the Logistic Department of Military Region 5 equipped with specialized equipment conducted the disinfection on Dong Da Street in Thuan Phuoc ward in Da Nang City's Hai Chau district where a staff member of New Phuong Dong Nightclub tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
After finishing the sterilization in the area, troops from units of Military Region 5 headed to Building 12T3 in Nai Hien Dong ward of Son Tra district, where a person was in close contact with the COVID-19 case in New Phuong Dong Nightclub lives, to spray the disinfectant.
Translated by Tran Hoai
