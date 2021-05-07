Central region shuts services to cope with outbreak

Logistics and foodstuffs are provided free for local residents living in a blocked building in Đà Nẵng. Nearly 500 residents in the building had to isolate as a positive case was found at the site from May 5. Photo by Hoàng Khánh Hưng

CENTRAL REGION — Restaurants and cafes in the central city of Đà Nẵng will only offer takeaway or delivery services from noon of Friday as three positive COVID-19 cases were reported to have been infected from an employee at the New Phương Đông Bar on Thursday.

The city has locked down a section of Đống Đa Street – where the bar is situated – and the surrounding living quarters for mass tests and medical checks.

Following the latest test reports of residents in a locked-down building in Nại Hiên Đông Ward of Sơn Trà District, 488 samples were negative for SARS-COV-2 for the first time. Local authorities have provided residents with food and face mask deliveries.

Neighbouring Thừa Thiên Huế Province said it has not yet found a positive case with SARS-COV-2 from 180 close and indirect contact cases related to the outbreak in Đà Nẵng.

A coffee shop in Đà Nẵng offers takeaway services to prevent COVID-19 infections. VNS Photo Công Thành

The province has sped up mass testing and plans to have tests results within 10 hours of a sample being taken.

Meanwhile, Quảng Ngãi Province has tried to persuade local residents and people from Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng to stay at home rather than travel to the province.

Lý Sơn Island, off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province, closed to all visitors from May 7 as the province limited travels from other neighbouring provinces due to COVID-19. VNS Photo Công Thanh

Mass gatherings and entertainment services were banned from Thursday as mass tests have been conducting at hotspots related to a positive case in Bình Sơn District since May 5.

The province also closed tourism services to the Lý Sơn islands, 30km off the coast, from Friday morning. — VNS