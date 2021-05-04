Over the past time, the Border Post of the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate strictly implemented higher levels' directives on COVID-19 prevention and control.
Since the pandemic broke out, the border guard force has set up 13 fixed checkpoints and formed four mobile patrol teams along Tan Chau town’s border to prevent illegal entries.
As a result, since January, the Border Post has captured 115 illegal migrants.
After inspection, General Chien applauded the great efforts of An Giang province’s border troops and police force in COVID-19 prevention and control in border areas.
Also, he asked them to continue closely working with relevant forces to follow local situations to be ready for any circumstances and encouraged them to overcome difficulties to fulfill all assigned missions in preventing crimes and illegal border crossings.
Source: baobienphong
Translated by Quynh Oanh
- Kobane Diary: Joy, Sadness and Struggle in Town Under Siege
- EU suspends migration control projects in Sudan amid repression fears
- Sutherland Springs Is Deadliest Small-Town Mass Shooting in U.S. History
- Mexico farm town prepares funerals after 9 Americans slain
- 'This Week' Transcript: House Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi
- ISIS Leader Baghdadi Alive but Trapped on Desert 'Island' After Airstrikes Forced Him to Give Up Control, Reports Say
- 'This Week' Transcript: House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
- Assad Prevents Palmyra Residents From Returning Home
- Boris Johnson publishes Brexit plan confirming 'two borders' in Northern Ireland
- G20 summit opens as leaders give Saudi prince mixed reception
- 'This Week' Transcript 10-20-19: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Bob Menendez
- Effective tools to control asset declaration needed to fight corruption
Border Guard leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Tan Chau town have 257 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.