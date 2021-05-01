Bai Coi – rendezvous of different cultures

The Bai Coi archaeological site in the central province of Ha Tinh holds clues to understanding the history of Vietnam. It was recognized as a National Relic in 2014 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Objects found at the Bai Coi Relic Site. (Photo: Ngoc Anh/VOV5) The site includes Bai Coi and several places surrounding it in Xuan Vien Commune, Nghi Xuan District. The area is located at the foot of Hong Linh Mountain, by the La River, the natural border of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Bai Coi is a complex of tombs scattered in a large area. There are two forms of tombs: bodies buried in soil and bodies buried in ceramic jars. After many excavations, the site has been proven to bear the characteristics of both Dong Son and Sa Huynh civilizations dating back thousands of years. “Many objects unearthed at these sites remain intact and have proved this was the meeting place of the Dong Son and Sa Huynh civilisations. Ceramic jars found here are believed to belong to the Sa Huynh civilization but have the decorative patterns from Dong Son and vice versa,” said Tran Phi Cong, Director of Ha Tinh Museum. Ceramic… Read full this story

