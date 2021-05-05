Ba Ria – Vung Tau: Early voting held for soldiers, fishermen

The early voting was held in five constituencies in the provincial capital of Vung Tau for naval and coast guard officers and soldiers, fishery surveillance forces, workers on offshore oil platforms, and fishermen, nearly three weeks before the national polling officially takes place on May 23.
Two working groups were also dispatched from the wharf of Brigade 171 to organize advance polling for voters at offshore economic, scientific and technical service stations on the southern continental shelf, known as DK1 platforms, and on ocean-going naval vessels.
Bidding farewell to the working groups, Tran Dinh Khoa, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and head of Vung Tau city's steering committee for elections, requested the groups to ensure all forces on duty at sea cast their votes and exercise their rights as citizens.
According to Naval Region 2's Command, there are 378 officers and soldiers on duty at 15 DK1 platforms and on naval vessels at sea.
The groups are set to return to the mainland before May 23.
Source: VNA
