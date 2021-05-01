Aviation sector: trying to survive the storm of 2020

2020 was a disastrous year for the aviation and tourism industries, which were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Flight output in 2020 decreased by more than half compared with 2019, with only 424,000 flights provided, down by 548,000 flights, serving 66 million passengers, down by 43.5 percent. At Phu Bai International Airport As a result, airlines took a loss of tens of trillions of dong. Vietnam Airlines, the national flag air carrier, incurred a combined loss of VND14.4 trillion and asked for a government bailout. Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines reported a loss of VND1.2 trillion. As for the tourism sector, the pandemic wiped out $19 billion worth of revenue from travelers. Only 3.7 million travelers came to Vietnam, a sharp fall of 80 percent from 2019, while there were 56 million domestic travelers, a decrease of 34.1 percent. Around 90-95 percent of 3,339 travel firms have suspended their operation. Many firms have gone bankrupt and others have shifted to other business. More than 30,000 accommodation facilities reported low room capacity of 20-25 percent. Many hotels were sold cheaply as they could not survive the difficulties. Analysts warn that difficulties are still ahead, as no scientist can say for sure when… Read full this story

