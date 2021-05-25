Australian-funded initiative aims to eliminate violence against women, children

HÀ NỘI — The Australian government will sponsor AUD9.5 million (US$7.34 million) for a four-year initiative with Vietnamese agencies and the United Nations to support women and children who are victims of violence.
The information was revealed by Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie during a conference held on Monday to review a project entitled ‘Supporting interventions to eliminate violence against women and children in Việt Nam under COVID-19’ funded by Australia in 2020-21.
The event also saw the signing of a new initiative on the elimination of violence against women and children in Việt Nam for the next four years.
"Over the last 12 months, all countries have learnt that a comprehensive response to the pandemic means responding to the challenges faced by women and children, and working to ensure their safety," the ambassador said at the event.
She added that over the next four years, the programme will increase prevention strategies and response efforts to end violence against women and children.
"We hope that this long-term, practical approach will make a difference where it matters most, and that women and children will be able to seek and receive help when they need it," Mudie added.
The initiative will be carried out from June until July 2025. It strives to have all women and children in Việt Nam, including the vulnerable, lead a life without violence, through several intensive prevention strategies and multi-sectoral countermeasures. — VNS
