Art students reveal their subtle moves

‘The Subtle Moves’ introduces to the public nearly 30 silk works, which are all composition assignments of art students in their final year of Bachelor's studies.

HÀ NỘI — A group show by students who majored in the silk painting faculty of the Việt Nam Fine Arts University has opened at Manzi Exhibition Space.

Curated by artist Nguyễn Thế Sơn, who is also their lecturer and instructor, the show features nearly 30 silk works, which are all composition assignments of art students in their final year of bachelor's studies.

Entitled The Subtle Moves , the show introduces the promising representatives of a new artist generation as well as offers the artists motivation at a significant time in their lives.

According to curator Sơn, silk is inherently fragile and sometimes fairly elusive, so it is not the first choice of material for many art students.

"As a lecturer and instructor, who had a chance to observe and accompany students in a process of striving to improve/make certain 'moves' through each composition module, I understand that every attempt, no matter how trivial the 'move' was, was a real struggle.

"For me, such kind of struggle is very valuable, the moves resulting from this process, including both the enhancement of technique/skill and the shifts in thinking and reflection, not only are crucial for the personal growth of every creative individual but also should be the fundamental philosophy of the training system," Sơn said.

The Subtle Moves will open until May 16, from 10am-7pm, Tuesday to Sunday, at Manzi Exhibition Space, 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún Alley, Ba Đình District. Free entrance. VNS