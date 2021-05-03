April 26-May 2: NA Standing Committee convenes 55th session

NA Standing Committee convenes 55th session

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the 55th session of the 14th NA's Standing Committee, which was held in Hanoi on April 27 to review the outcomes of the 11th meeting of the 14th NA and give initial opinions on the preparations for the 15th legislature's first session.

Participants discussed and made decisions on issues related to establishing and adjusting administrative boundaries in the capital city of Hanoi, and the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai and Tuyen Quang; the boundary adjustment to expand Hue City of Thua Thien-Hue Province and arrangement of wards in Hue City.

They also debated on plans to use the remaining savings and budget sources of the central budget in 2020, and the supplementary funding for purchasing vaccines, antiseptic chemicals, and national crop seeds.

Deputy PM sends message to 77th Session of UNESCAP

On April 27, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a video message to the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) at the invitation of A.S.Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary General cum UNESCAP Executive Secretary.

The 77th Session of the UNESCAP was attended by Presidents and Prime Ministers of 18 countries, including the Presidents of Indonesia and Afghanistan and the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Pakistan. In their remarks, they shared experience in pandemic prevention and control, called for strengthening multilateral cooperation, and suggested UNESCAP continue in its role of coordinating cooperation and information and experience sharing at the regional level.

The four-day session, themed "Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific", will wrap up on April 29.

Quang Tri: Flag-raising ceremony held to mark Reunification Day

National flag being raised at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai historic site in Vinh Linh District, Quang Tri Province, on April 30, 2021. (Photo: NDO/Lam Quang Huy)

A flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held by the central province of Quang Tri at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

At 7:00 am, the national flag was raised to the peak of the monument while the national anthem was played.

Meetings, art shows and exhibitions were held in localities to celebrate the occasion.

Local authorities also visited and presented gifts to families of contributors to national reunification.

Vietnam's digital economy to hit US$52 billion by 2025

Vietnam's digital economy will likely reach US$52 billion in value by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

With the gross merchandise value (GMV) of its internet economy accounting for over 5% of the country’s GDP in 2019, Vietnam is emerging as the most digital economy in the region, the report said.

Last year, the Vietnamese internet economy continued to record double-digit growth, at 16% year-on-year, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The report noted all sectors except travel continued to grow in 2020, of which transport and food, and online media grew 50% and 18%, respectively, compared to 2019. Only online travel dropped 28% in terms of GMV, but is expected to grow 25% by 2025.

Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100: Singapore magazine

The five Vietnamese scientists in the 2021 edition of the Asian Scientist 100 (Photo: vnexpress.net)

Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by Singapore's Asian Scientist magazine.

They are Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Thu Ha of Thai Nguyen University, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Thi Quynh Mai from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE). Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son of Da Lat University and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University also made it onto the list.

This year's list features the achievements of the researchers, innovators and leaders tackling the world's most pressing issues, from climate change to COVID-19. To qualify for the list, honorees must have won a national or international prize in 2020. Alternatively, they must have a significant accomplishment in scientific discovery or leadership that benefits academia or industry.

First Miss Earth Vietnam launched

The first ever Miss Earth Vietnam was launched during a press conference held in Lac Duong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 28.

The contest's online preliminary will start from May, while an in-person round will take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from August. The semi-final is scheduled for November and the finale a month later.

The Vietnamese version will have four winners at the same time, including Miss Earth, Miss Earth Air, Miss Earth Water and Miss Earth Fire, who will walk home with a prize worth VND 5.6 billion (US$245,000) in total.

Miss Earth will represent Vietnam at the annual international environmental-themed beauty competition and receive additional VND 1 billion from a local business.

Vietnam Day at MGIMO returns to Russia

An art performance at the event (Photo: NDO)

"The Vietnam Day at MGIMO" (Moscow State Institute of International Relations) returned to the Russian capital city on April 29 (local time). The festival was hosted by Vietnamese students at MGIMO in partnership with the institute's ASEAN Centre.

A highlight of the festival was a workshop on Vietnam in today's international affairs, which attracted a large number of experts and students of Vietnamese studies from leading universities in Russia.

A trade fair of Vietnamese goods, a photo exhibition on Vietnam's people and nature, and events introducing Vietnamese culture and cuisine to Russian students were also held as part of the festival.

Phu Quoc among world's 15 best islands to retire on

Phu Quoc Island of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among 15 best islands in the world to retire on in 2021 by www.travelawaits.com.

Experts covering overseas retirement trends for more than 40 years have released their latest picks, said the tourism website.

Criteria for top 15 list include "the ability to live a simpler, more peaceful life, without breaking the bank," it added.

The website noted that the relaxed and small island of Phu Quoc may be a bit more expensive to live on than the mainland since goods need to be flown or ferried in.

"Still, it's appealing to retirees for its many beaches and opportunities for enjoying the outdoors in tropical weather. The snorkelling is excellent!" it affirmed.