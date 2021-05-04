Apartment building in Hà Nội locked down after Indian expert tests positive for COVID-19

Park 10 block in Vinhome Times City complex in Hà Nội was put under lockdown since 11.30 pm Monday night. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI — An apartment building with 1,500 residents in Hà Nội has been placed under lockdown until further notice after an Indian expert tested positive for coronavirus after finishing quarantine.

The 37-year-old man works for car manufacturers VinFast and is living with his wife and two children in the Park 10 building of the Times City complex in Hoàng Mai District.

After the man, who lives on the 24th floor, tested positive, the authorities locked down the entire block and the residents cannot go outside.

He arrived in Việt Nam on April 17 and was quarantined at Cảnh Hưng Hotel, Hồng Bàng District in Hải Phòng City.

After two weeks and two negative tests, he was allowed to leave for Hà Nội along with his wife and their two children by taxi on May 1.

On Monday, the patient went to Vinmec hospital for a COVID-19 test and the results returned positive, so the test sample was forwarded to Hà Nội CDC for further confirmatory diagnostics.

The patient has been sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases' campus in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội for treatment.

His family were allowed to quarantine at their residence as their children are still young, aged one and three years old. The Indian patient said he didn’t go outside his home after leaving quarantine other than the hospital.

Three Indian nationals staying at the same building have also been identified as his direct contacts.

A total of 41 residents living on the same floor as the patient have also been tested and results are pending.

The driver who transported him from Hải Phòng to Hà Nội is also placed under quarantine, and authorities are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

This has been the third case of testing positive for COVID-19 after completing quarantine in recent weeks, and the health ministry has urgently asked that all quarantine facilities to temporarily extend quarantine period beyond the prescribed 14 days until further notice.

Travel history

Also on Tuesday, details were released about the travel history of a COVID-19 patient in the city, who was on the same flight with two Chinese nationals who have since tested positive for the virus.

The 26-year-old office worker lives in at Phú Kiều Street, Bắc Từ Liêm District, and works at a company on Hoàng Quốc Việt Street.

On April 29 he was on flight number VN160 from Đà Nẵng to Hà Nội, sitting two rows behind the two Chinese nationals. He went from Nội Bài International Airport to his house in a car then had dinner with a friend at a restaurant at 64 Dương Khuê, Nam Từ Liêm District.

He had lunch with the same friend the following day at a restaurant on Nguyễn Phong Sắc in Cầu Giấy District. There were six other customers and three members of staff inside the venue at the time, but none had close contact with him.

Over the next few days he visited his father's house on Hồng Mai Street in Hai Bà Trưng District and had contact with his father, younger brother and two other people.

He also had lunch with his brother on Bạch Mai Street.

So far, eight people he came into direct contact with have been traced and are currently quarantined. — VNS