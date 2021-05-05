Amnesty must be carried out strictly, transparently: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs the meeting on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said the implementation of amnesty measures should follow a strict and transparent process.

He made the comments while working with leaders of agencies on the enforcement of the 2018 Law on Amnesty, on Tuesday.

Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, demonstrating the humanity of the regime and holding great political, economic, social, and diplomatic significance, Phúc said, adding that it affirms the special policy of clemency held by the Party and State for inmates with good results in studying, training, and rehabilitation.

Amnesties granted on special occasions, holidays, or major national events aim to encourage prisoners to rehabilitate and qualify for amnesty policies, and the implementation of the law on amnesty demonstrates the orientation towards building a law-ruled Socialist State of Việt Nam, he stated.

The President asked the Ministry of Public Security and other agencies to propose major regulations on amnesty.

According to an assessment from the Ministry of Public Security, the 2018 Law on Amnesty has basically addressed the shortcomings in the 2007 version to improve the effectiveness of amnesty work.

Since the National Assembly adopted the Law on Amnesty in 2007, Việt Nam's State President has granted seven different amnesties, under which a total of 87,000 inmates have been freed ahead of their scheduled release dates. — VNS