Agencies urged to complete report on vehicle emission control

High density of vehicles contributes to air pollution in urban areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged relevant agencies to quickly complete the report on the implementation of the roadmap to apply emission standards to motor vehicles.

In the document sent to agencies, MoNRE asked the ministries of Transport, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Finance and Public Security to complete their report before May 31.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for evaluating the implementation of the roadmap for the application of emission standards for motor vehicles and difficulties in implementation.

The agency is also responsible for proposing the adjustment of the ongoing roadmap of emissions standards, tightening the emission standards, conversion and elimination of means of transport using fossil fuels, or vehicles causing environmental pollution and development of environmentally friendly vehicles.

It will assess the building and implementation of national technical standards on emissions, the capacity of registration establishments and quality assessment of exhaust gases from motorcycles under the pilot programme on motorbike emission control in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will evaluate the capacity of manufacturers, importers and suppliers of fuel used for motor vehicles in accordance with national technical regulations and the roadmap for application of emission standards; report fuel statistics data used for vehicles from 2008 to 2020 as well as difficulties in implementation.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will conduct an assessment on the application of technical standards on emissions and fuel for vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance will report on the building and issuance of the emissions testing fee for vehicles; financial mechanism to support fuel production and trading enterprises; as well as statistics on the number of motor vehicles imported from 2008.

The Ministry of Public Security will compile the annual registration of vehicles from 2008; the number of recovered and removed vehicles due to expired registrations; proposals and recommendations on the management of motor vehicles; as well as revoke outdated vehicles. — VNS