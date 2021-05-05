A world-class education in the award-winning township of ParkCity Hanoi

The International School @ ParkCity Hanoi (ISPH) is located in the beautiful township of ParkCity Hanoi in Ha Dong District, offering extensive programmes of study based on the UK curriculum, combined with international programmes for both local and expatriate students aged three to 18 years old.

ISPH is proud to be one of the few international schools in Ha Noi to be officially recognised by the Department of Education and Training. The school's mission is to provide a high-quality education, set high and achievable expectations for students, and create a safe school in which every student is happy and treated as an individual. To achieve this mission, ISPH is focusing on the following five key elements:

Providing international curriculum and qualifications

ISPH programmes of study are based on the UK National Curriculum which is widely recognised across the globe, combined with international programmes such as the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Advanced Level (A-Level). ISPH also offers the additional programme of Vietnamese language and Vietnamese studies for local students to fully develop communication, academics and social knowledge in their mother tongue.

The school offers a broad and balanced syllabus that is enhanced in numerous ways to inspire and best cater for students in the academic sphere, the arts and physical development. Additionally, students graduating from ISPH will receive international qualifications such as IGCSEs and A-Levels which are widely recognised by the world’s leading universities.

Highly qualified and internationally experienced teachers

With the exception of language teachers, all classroom teachers and specialist subject teachers at ISPH are native English speakers and British-trained, holding teaching qualifications such as QTS (Qualified Teacher Status) and PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) and have a wide range of international teaching experience. The highly qualified teachers at ISPH ensure each student receives the appropriate level of challenge in class to maximise their learning – in each subject and in every lesson, as well as offering individualised student support. The high teacher-student ratio (1:10) provides an exceptional level of personalised care and instruction to every student from the very first day at school, enabling them to adapt quickly to a new learning environment.

Supportive EAL, CCA and learning support

Understanding that English is not the first language of many students, ISPH offers free EAL (English as an Additional Language) and learning support programmes to help new students quickly develop their level of English so they can become confident English users and fully immersed in the school’s international environment. At no additional cost to parents, new students are provided up to four EAL lessons per week, strengthening integration whilst maintaining a truly international environment within the school.

Additionally, a free CCA (Co-Curricular Activity) programme is also provided to all ISPH students, offering a wide range of options in sports, arts, computing, science, craft and soft skills. This programme helps students to explore their strengths and talents as well as stimulating creative thought, improving their social and organisational skills and helping them to develop physically and emotionally.

World-class facilities

To ensure the best possible development of students in academics, the arts, and sports, ISPH's campus is equipped with world-class facilities to meet the very highest standards of international education. Its spacious library is fully furnished with thousands of books covering many different subjects. A heated Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, basketball and tennis courts, as well as an astroturf sports field and stadium, all adorn the campus. The school also contains specialist suites for science, music and drama, technology, and creative arts, allowing students to pursue academic excellence and reach their full potential; becoming the leaders of tomorrow's ever-changing global community.

In addition, the kitchen and school canteen are designed to follow impeccable food safety and hygiene standards, operated by Epicure Catering that provides catering services to many international schools in Ha Noi and Southeast Asia. A medical centre run by International SOS is also available to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for ISPH students.

International accreditation

ISPH is a sister school to The International School @ ParkCity Kuala Lumpur (ISPKL) that opened in 2011 as part of the Desa ParkCity township in Malaysia. ISPKL is a prestigious international school in the region with more than 1,100 students representing more than 50 different nationalities. The school is considered among the very best international schools in the region and has been rated as "outstanding" in all areas by International Schools Quality Mark (ISQM) – an independent accreditation organisation. ISPKL was also awarded as a “School of Excellence” by the Education Development Trust of the UK. ISPH was built based on the success of its sister school in Kuala Lumpur, thus, ISPH will follow the same path as ISPKL in applying for international accreditation, as well as delivering the very highest standards of international education.

The International School @ ParkCity Hanoi (ISPH)

ParkCity Hanoi, Le Trong Tan, Ha Dong, Hanoi

www.isph.edu.vn | [email protected] | +84 93 44 55 228