56 new community cases and four imported

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday (May 6) evening including 56 community cases and four imported.
The new local transmissions include four in Hà Nội and 16 at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on outskirts of the capital in Đông Anh District.
The other community cases include 11 in Vĩnh Phúc Province, five in Thái Bình, 12 in Bắc Ninh Province, one in Hải Dương, two in Hưng Yên, one in Quảng Ngãi, three in Đà Nẵng, and one in Lạng Sơn.
At the hospital, which has been locked down by the authorities, the new cases include a medical worker, two patients and 13 people who are friends and family taking care of patients.
The other cases in Hà Nội, Thái Bình, Lạng Sơn and Bắc Ninh are linked to the hospital. They are former patients, care givers or those who have had close contact with earlier confirmed cases.
The four imported cases include one in Thái Nguyên, one in Hà Tĩnh and two in Khánh Hòa. They were all taken into quarantine upon arrival.
As of Thursday evening, the country's caseload is 3,090, including 1,690 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
There have been 120 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
To date, 2,560 patients have been given the all-clear. VNS
