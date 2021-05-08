115 trillion VND for tax payment extension

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said Decree No.52/2021/ND-CP aims to support enterprises, organisations, family businesses, and individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Decree, a five-month extension will be given to value-added tax of the assessment periods of March, April, May, June, the first quarter and the second quarter this year. This means the payment of VAT of March assessment period will be extended to September.

Timeframe for payment of value-added tax of July and August will be extended by four and three months, respectively.

Payment of corporate income tax in the first and second quarters will be extended by three months, according to the Decree.

A six-month extension will be given to payment of land rent fees, starting from May 31, 2021.

This is the third time the Government has introduced tax and land rent payment deadlines since the first COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on January 23, 2020.

Earlier, the Government promulgated Decree No. 41/2020/ND-CP dated April 8, 2020 on extension of deadlines for tax and land rent fee payment and Decree No. 109/2020/ND-CP providing the extension of time limits for excise tax payment for domestically manufactured or assembled cars.

In implementing the two previous Decrees, a total of 184,900 dossiers on tax and land lease payment extension were passed with a total sum of 87.3 trillion VND.

Source: VNA