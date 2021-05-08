115 trillion VND for tax payment extension

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said Decree No.52/2021/ND-CP aims to support enterprises, organisations, family businesses, and individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the Decree, a five-month extension will be given to value-added tax of the assessment periods of March, April, May, June, the first quarter and the second quarter this year. This means the payment of VAT of March assessment period will be extended to September.
Timeframe for payment of value-added tax of July and August will be extended by four and three months, respectively.
Payment of corporate income tax in the first and second quarters will be extended by three months, according to the Decree.
A six-month extension will be given to payment of land rent fees, starting from May 31, 2021.
This is the third time the Government has introduced tax and land rent payment deadlines since the first COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on January 23, 2020.
Earlier, the Government promulgated Decree No. 41/2020/ND-CP dated April 8, 2020 on extension of deadlines for tax and land rent fee payment and Decree No. 109/2020/ND-CP providing the extension of time limits for excise tax payment for domestically manufactured or assembled cars.
In implementing the two previous Decrees, a total of 184,900 dossiers on tax and land lease payment extension were passed with a total sum of 87.3 trillion VND.
Source: VNA
- How to pay taxes in installments, and other tax payment options
- Confused about where you put estimated tax payments on the new 1040? Here's the answer
- Federal workers affected by shutdown get Erie County property tax bill extension
- Not ready yet to file your taxes? Time to get an extension
- Tax deadline nears as H&R Block offers extended hours, more ways to get taxes done
- In a Tax Day panic? Here are tips for California filers to beat the Monday deadline
- U.S. National Debt Passes $22 Trillion for First Time in History
- Cuomo OKs 21-day property tax extension for parts of Central New York
- IRS head: Average 2018 tax refund, $2,833, close to earlier
- Average tax refund is little changed at $2,833, IRS chief says
- The basic case for higher taxes
- Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts, the 'Misleading' $22 Trillion Debt and Why America's Rising Deficit Is the Real Issue
115 trillion VND for tax payment extension have 357 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.