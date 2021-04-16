Youth federation members exchange with Vietnamese peacekeepers

Attending the event hosted by the chapter were Senior Colonel Mac Duc Trong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO), Phan Thi Thanh Huong, Secretary of the Vietnam Youth Union's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, and Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Tuan, Head of the Department of Politics of Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense.

During the exchange, the participants recalled stories highlighting the role of Uncle Ho's soldiers and the contributions of the military medical force of the Vietnam People's Army to the UN peacekeeping operations. These contributions help realize the Party and State's foreign policies, and raise the prestige and position of Vietnam in general and of the Vietnam People's Army in particular in the international arena.

The Vietnamese peacekeepers also recalled their unforgettable memories and impressions when they performed their tasks as ambassadors of peace in people-to-people diplomacy.

An exhibition showcasing Vietnamese peacekeepers' activities in South Sudan, a presentation of 200 national flags, 200 bandannas, and 200 "I love my Fatherland" badges from the chapter to the Level 2 Field Hospital (L2FH) Rotation 3 also took place on this occasion as part of the exchange.

The chapter and the L2FH Rotation 3 virtually signed a cooperation agreement under which they will periodically organize exchanges and dialogues, host a virtual exchange program themed "Youth and aspirations to rise", and build a green space at the L2FH Rotation 3 in South Sudan.

They will also coordinate to implement international voluntary projects in South Sudan related to healthcare, social skills, cultural exchanges, online refresher courses on international youth affairs, and launch a painting contest under the theme "Love for peace".

The exchange aroused municipal youths' patriotism and pride of Vietnamese troops and military doctors and featured the role of Vietnamese youth in participating in UN peacekeeping operations.

Translated by Mai Huong