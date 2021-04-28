Jointly organized by Ho Chi Minh City's Association of Young Doctors and the municipal Youth Union Chapter, the program provided free health check-ups and medicines to more than 1,400 needy local people.
Participating young doctors also instructed local people on how to deal with hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever.
Organizers also held a seminar on the importance of taking care of mental health and presented medicine cabinets and medical equipment to residential areas in the city.
The city's Association of Young Doctors also organized a run, themed "Run for a healthy and prosperous Vietnam," with the participation of 1,000 doctors and nurses and thousands of local people. The association also opened a mobile clinic to provide free health check-ups for workers in industrial parks.
Translated by Song Anh
- Thatcher tried to block 'bad taste' public health warnings about Aids
- Arts play major role in health and well-being, WHO says in new report
- Doctors and nurses slam rapper T.I. for taking his daughter, 18, to 'check her hymen' every year and say that so-called 'virginity tests' are unreliable, 'humiliating and painful'
- NorthShore Put Patients At Risk Of Indicted Gynecologist: Suits
- Aging with Resilience
- The Rolling Stones Disaster at Altamont: Let It Bleed
- The Secret Of Miles City: How A Friend Request Shattered A Small Town’s Innocence
- Cannabis for Kids: Can Marijuana Treat Childhood Seizures?
- The Neuroscience of Mindfulness Meditation and Pain Relief
- Combating Sexual Abuse in Youth Sports
- What the Mahatma ate and why
- Coming Out in Uganda Was a Death Sentence. The U.S. Border Was a Trap
Young doctors conduct activities for public health have 256 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.