Whole-military refresher training 2021 kicked off

Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang attended and spoke at the event. The ceremony also saw the presence of Deputy Defense Ministers and Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff.

During the training, participating officers will be equipped with line-up regulations and methods for conducting night training, a grenade-throwing contest, and regiment-level exercises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Giang recalled that over the past years, the whole military thoroughly embraced and strictly carried out the Central Military Commission's Resolution 765 and Decision 60 on raising training quality in the 2013-2020 period and subsequent years. Particularly, agencies and units actively renewed methods of training and conducted sport competitions and exercises to augment troops' capabilities to meet new task requirements.

Giang also requested the General Staff to equip participating officers with basic contents of staff work and training methods, contributing to addressing shortcomings in conducting military training. Together with carrying out the set program, organizers should pay attention to ensuring absolute safety for participants and equipment and strictly observe training regulations.

He asked trainers to devise suitable training methods to effectively convey training contents to participating officers and hoped that trainees will learn more about skills and effectively apply them to their units' training in the future.

Translated by Tran Hoai