Whole-military refresher training 2021 kicked off

Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang attended and spoke at the event. The ceremony also saw the presence of Deputy Defense Ministers and Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff.
During the training, participating officers will be equipped with line-up regulations and methods for conducting night training, a grenade-throwing contest, and regiment-level exercises.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Giang recalled that over the past years, the whole military thoroughly embraced and strictly carried out the Central Military Commission's Resolution 765 and Decision 60 on raising training quality in the 2013-2020 period and subsequent years. Particularly, agencies and units actively renewed methods of training and conducted sport competitions and exercises to augment troops' capabilities to meet new task requirements.
Giang also requested the General Staff to equip participating officers with basic contents of staff work and training methods, contributing to addressing shortcomings in conducting military training. Together with carrying out the set program, organizers should pay attention to ensuring absolute safety for participants and equipment and strictly observe training regulations.
He asked trainers to devise suitable training methods to effectively convey training contents to participating officers and hoped that trainees will learn more about skills and effectively apply them to their units' training in the future.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Shocking video shows Tube passengers brawling as man who pulled out knife on train is kicked in the head on platform
- LAGOS-IBADAN TRAIN TEST-RUN: Good travel experience without speed
- Chinese Army Instructors Train African Troops for Parade as China-Rwanda Military Ties Deepen
- More military schools start new academic year
- 2 Indian Army Soldiers Killed, 7 Injured in Bridge Collapse During Training
- US Military, Lawmakers Say Communication with Russia Needed to Avert Nuclear War
- Japan to Create Military Space Unit to Catch Up With Rivals - Reports
- Military schools kick off new academic year
- Vietnam adds shuttlecock kicking to SEA Games 2021
- More military academies and schools start new academic year
- Military units join hands to address environmental incidents
- Refresher course for cadres joining street military parades in ASEAN Year 2020 concludes
Whole-military refresher training 2021 kicked off have 331 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.