Whole-military Engineering Festival kicked off

During the five-day event, 23 participating teams will demonstrate their political knowledge and their engineering and search and rescue skills.
This year the organizing panel added more contents, similar to the Army Games' competition events, for engineer units to raise Vietnamese engineers' combat readiness. This step also demonstrates Vietnamese engineers' international integration in the current period.
Speaking at the event, General Nghia praised the achievements of the engineer troops over the past time as well as their thorough preparations for the festival. Nghia asked the jury to make objective assessments, thus truly reflecting the training quality of military engineer units. Together with being confident and determined to obtain good results at the event, participating teams were requested to ensure absolute safety for personnel, weapons, and equipment, and strictly observe COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations while competing in the event.
According to Colonel Trinh Thanh Tien, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Engineer Brigade 28, one of the participating units, the brigade thoroughly studied regulations and selected the best competitors to participate in the event. Over the past time, the unit paid attention to raising coordination among its troops and its non-commissioned officers' skills. "Brigade 28's team is ready and determined to obtain the highest possible results," Tien said.
Translated by Tran Hoai
