Weatherman forecasts cooler summer for Vietnam

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting attributes the lower summer temperatures than 2020 to the La Nina phenomenon persisting until April-May and the water surface temperature trend on the Pacific Ocean remaining in its cold phase.

As April is only a transitional time period between cold and hot temperatures, more cold spells are likely. A weak mass of cold air is expected to travel from Upper Laos to northern Vietnam regions Sunday, triggering rains and strong winds. Heavy rains and strong winds should be expected particularly in mountainous areas, the center said.

Nguyen Van Huong, head of the center's climate forecasting department, said average temperatures in northern and central Vietnam regions in April would be 0.5-1 degree Celsius lower than in previous years.

There could be up to two hot spells within the month, mostly concentrated in the northwestern region and mountainous areas in the west of north-central Vietnam, with each spell lasting for up to four days, he added.

The hottest period for northern Vietnam is likely to be between the end of May and July, and for central Vietnam, from the end of June to August. Summer in the northern and central regions will not be as hot and long-lasting as last year, Huong said.

Starting mid-April, southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands should enter a seasonal transition period, meaning more rain and lower temperatures. Starting mid-May, southern Vietnam would enter the rainy season, he said.

Meanwhile, summer in northern Vietnam would start mid-April and last until mid-August, with the season beginning about half a month earlier in the north-central region.

Throughout April, Hanoi should expect a temperature range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius during the day; HCMC, between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius; and Da Nang between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, according to U.S. forecast services provider AccuWeather.